Cap’n Ron’s Fish N’ Chips food truck open in Munising

Menu items include Fried Fish Basket and Fish Sandwich with either Lake Superior trout or whitefish
By Matt Price
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Things have gotten fishy in the very best way over in Munising.

For at least four weeks, the new Cap’n Ron’s Fish N’ Chips food truck has been selling fresh products to the public. Menu items include a Fried Fish Basket and Fish Sandwich, where customers can choose either Lake Superior trout or whitefish.

Owner Ron Matson says he is happy to finally see his 25-year idea of selling fish ‘n’ chips become a reality.

“All of my stuff, like my tartar sauce, I made myself,” Matson said. “We had a good seasoning that we always use for the fish. And, our French fries are unbelievable here, and we’re getting big reviews on that.”

The Cap’n Ron’s truck is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

It is currently at the parking lot of Matson’s Fisheries. The plan is to have the truck moved to Brey’s Fish Market later this week.

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
