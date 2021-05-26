Advertisement

Business connects with community after fire

After Friday night’s fire in Calumet took down three buildings, local businesses are still a bit in shock.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been a busy weekend for one Calumet business spared by Friday night’s fire.

Tim Bausano, co-owner of Copper World said he was in bed when the flames took over many of the buildings on Fifth St.

“I scrambled out of bed and got down here as fast as I could,” said Bausano. “And when I got downtown the old Evergreen Restaurant was on fire and just continued down the block.”

And although the Calumet Village Council decided at Monday’s meeting to keep Fifth St. open for traffic, it’s currently closed again.

“Since yesterday, the street was open,” he said. “I think with the investigation they closed it back off today to do their work.”

Since Friday, Bausano said the phones have been ringing off the hook with people checking to see if Copper World is open and to see what the street is like.

“We’re just very thankful for the firefighters and all the emergency people and that they were able to keep the fire contained [to] what it was,” concluded Bausano.

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
