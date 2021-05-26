Blood drive to be held in Calumet June 7; Donations critically needed

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Can you spare an hour? Aspirus says that’s how little time it takes to help change someone’s life with a generous act – donating blood.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Monday, June 7, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Calumet Colosseum, 110 Red Jacket Rd. in Calumet.

The UP Regional Blood Center will be on site with its “Bloodmobile” to collect donations.

Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome. For more information, or to schedule a donation appointment by calling the UP Regional Blood Center at 906-449-1450. Refreshments will be provided for donors. A photo ID and mask is required upon donating.

Need for donations is extremely high

With the ongoing pandemic, the UP Regional Blood Center says the impact is an urgent need for blood and platelet donors.

“The need for donations is extremely high,” said Christina Asiala, regional director of lab services for Aspirus Health.” “There is always a need for blood. If you are healthy, and feeling well, we hope you’ll consider donating.”

Donations are also used in lifesaving procedures, such as heart surgeries and organ transplants. And blood donors who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their blood plasma, which could help seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread by blood transfusion. And blood centers are taking extra steps to protect donors and staff from the virus.

“With many of our community members being vaccinated for COVID-19, it’s important to know that you’ll need to provide the manufacturers’ name when you come to donate,” said Rachel Heath, coordinator of blood collections for the UP Regional Blood Center. “Upon receiving your vaccination, you should have received a card with information regarding what COVID-19 vaccine you received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you when donating.”

Being a donor is easy

Before you can give blood, there are a few requirements you must meet to help protect both donors and recipients. You must be healthy (no illness or fever) and at least 17 years old. (Those 16 and under can donate with parental consent.)

During the appointment, you will answer a few questions about your health and travel history, and your blood pressure, pulse and temperature will be checked. The blood draw often takes less than 10 minutes.

Aspirus Keweenaw is one of 13 U.P. hospitals that receives blood from the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Donating blood is a great way to give back and directly impact those needing blood in our area and the throughout the U.P.

