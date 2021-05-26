Advertisement

Alger County businesses prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

Many reservations made at Seaberg Pontoon Rentals and Northwoods Resort
By Matt Price
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday marks the start of Memorial Day Weekend, which means people could go spend time on Lake Superior in a pontoon boat. Munising’s Seaberg Pontoon Rentals, currently in its 25th year in business, already has a plan for those making reservations for the three-day period.

“What we’re doing for Memorial Day Weekend,” said co-owner Sharon Seaberg, “is letting people pick their own hours out of the middle of the day because that’s what’s going to be warmer.”

The business already has around ten reservations per day, with the number likely to increase if there is warm weather. Rentals include 25-foot boats that can hold up to eight people and 28-footers that can hold twelve. Those at the business, including Seaberg’s son and co-owner, Dean, want all customers to have a fun and safe time.

“You’re going out with your family,” he said. “You’re not going out with anybody else. You’re there in the middle of Lake Superior. How safe can it be?”

About 15 minutes west is Northwoods Resort in Au Train, which offers kayak and canoe trips. Co-owner Erin Miller says reservations for the upcoming weekend have been going well and says those who want to take a trip on the Au Train River should book one.

“{It is} not to make sure that we have the vessels so much,” said Miller, “but to make sure that we have them ready. That way, when you show up, we can make it a seamless transaction where you show up, park your car, we shuttle you to the starting point, and get you on the river fast.”

Miller says she is keen about what this weekend could bring and seeing people go on an adventure.

“We’re just looking forward to getting the locals out, being able to join the river with their friends and family,” she stated. “And then, also, the tourists that are in the area so that they can enjoy the beautiful U.P.”

Both businesses hope for a successful Memorial Day Weekend and plan to carry that momentum into the summer season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning