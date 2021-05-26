Alger County businesses prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday marks the start of Memorial Day Weekend, which means people could go spend time on Lake Superior in a pontoon boat. Munising’s Seaberg Pontoon Rentals, currently in its 25th year in business, already has a plan for those making reservations for the three-day period.

“What we’re doing for Memorial Day Weekend,” said co-owner Sharon Seaberg, “is letting people pick their own hours out of the middle of the day because that’s what’s going to be warmer.”

The business already has around ten reservations per day, with the number likely to increase if there is warm weather. Rentals include 25-foot boats that can hold up to eight people and 28-footers that can hold twelve. Those at the business, including Seaberg’s son and co-owner, Dean, want all customers to have a fun and safe time.

“You’re going out with your family,” he said. “You’re not going out with anybody else. You’re there in the middle of Lake Superior. How safe can it be?”

About 15 minutes west is Northwoods Resort in Au Train, which offers kayak and canoe trips. Co-owner Erin Miller says reservations for the upcoming weekend have been going well and says those who want to take a trip on the Au Train River should book one.

“{It is} not to make sure that we have the vessels so much,” said Miller, “but to make sure that we have them ready. That way, when you show up, we can make it a seamless transaction where you show up, park your car, we shuttle you to the starting point, and get you on the river fast.”

Miller says she is keen about what this weekend could bring and seeing people go on an adventure.

“We’re just looking forward to getting the locals out, being able to join the river with their friends and family,” she stated. “And then, also, the tourists that are in the area so that they can enjoy the beautiful U.P.”

Both businesses hope for a successful Memorial Day Weekend and plan to carry that momentum into the summer season.

