100 block of Washington Street in Marquette to be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Streetscape work begins this week on W. Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

The City of Marquette says Washington Street between Third Street and Front Street is scheduled to be closed to traffic on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 7:00 a.m. to accommodate streetscape construction work. A detour route will be provided.

The roadway closure is expected to last until June 19. Any weather delays could affect the duration of the closure.

Pedestrian access to businesses and residences will be kept available. The City of Marquette asks for the public’s patience during the construction process.

