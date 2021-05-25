Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that a white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

Investigators said they’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime.

The women who were struck, Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were treated at a hospital and released.

They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.

O’Quinn’s first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come...
Beloved stuffed animal helps teen get into Princeton
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning