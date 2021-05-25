Marquette Fourth of July holiday events resume in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee has announced the return of Lower Harbor celebratory events for the summer holiday.

The Food Fest is being coordinated by the Exchange Club. Food and drinks will be available at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 from noon until dusk both days. There will be food vendors, a beer tent, entertainment and kids activities.

The Boat Parade will take place in Lower Harbor, prior to the fireworks, which are planned to take place at dusk on Sunday, July 4. Monday, July 5 will serve as a rain date if needed.

The Fireworks Committee is looking for donations to help with the display. Donations can be made online at marquettefireworks.com or through the mail, by sending a check to: Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee, P.O. Box 782, Marquette, MI, 49855

The committee is also working to get local business support. Businesses can volunteer to host a change jar to support the fireworks. To request a change jar, please email mqtfireworks@gmail.com. The containers will be out June 15 through July 6 at participating locations.

Volunteers are needed to help with Food Fest and Fireworks logistics. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Geno Angeli at 906-249-1595 or 906-360-6926.

For Food Fest, set up volunteers are needed July 2. Beer tent and token sales volunteers are needed for July 3 and July 4. On July 5, help is needed for clean-up and tear down.

For fireworks logistics, volunteers must be available the afternoon of July 1, all day on July 2, and/or July 5, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. These volunteers must be able to repeatedly lift 50+ pounds, as this involves moving fireworks racks to and from storage.

TV6 plans to speak to organizers for more information. Additional details will also be announced at a later date.

