LSCP celebrates one year of Love on Local campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is celebrating the one year anniversary of their Love on Local campaign. It started as a way to encourage local shopping for businesses closed or impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a year they’ve sold more than $266,000 in gift cards. More than 65 businesses participated in the campaign.

“As an economic development organization our community is first, we want our economy to thrive and with this program it was so easy for us to adapt it and make sure it was successful,” said Megan O’Connor, LSCP Outreach Coordinator.

The LSCP plans to continue the Love on Local Campaign. They’ve also created a Love on Local app for smartphones or other devices.

