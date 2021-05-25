Advertisement

HarborFest returns to Marquette this August

HarborFest, a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation, will be held Aug. 27-28, 2021.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary Club has announced that HarborFest is back for summer 2021.

One of Marquette’s premier summer events, HarborFest will be held on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Held since 1984, this festival combines music, food and beverages as a final salute to summer. Since 1984, the Foundation has awarded over $700,000 in grants to over 50 local non-profit organizations.

The popular band Bumpus will perform on Friday night. Saturday night, Jovi, a Bon Jovi Tribute band takes the stage.

A schedule of events, food vendors and other activities will soon be posted on the Marquette West Rotary Club website.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the club at via email.

