Golfer with disability overcoming adversity at Red Fox Run

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Wakkuri is a golfer who suffered two strokes in 2007, making him lose muscle in his left leg and arm. Every now and then, he goes to Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn, doing what he can to prevail over the challenges.

“It’s a really good thing that I can get out here,” said Wakkuri. “As long as I can get out here, I can be happy. Once I get out here, I still want to play good. I get really mad if I’m not doing very good.”

Last weekend, he made a hole-in-one from 90 yards away on the course’s 4th hole for the second time in two years, marking the 4th time he has ever achieved this accomplishment. According to general manager Gene Parlato, the odds nationwide of the average golfer doing that on any par-three is 13,000-to-1.

“It’s a dream of every golfer to get an ace like this,” Parlato stated. “Most people dream of just getting their first. When you’re actually getting your fourth, it’s just unbelievable, and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

When Wakkuri overcame the odds again, he and his golfing partner were shocked.

“My partner said to me, ‘You see what happened?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’” Wakkuri said. “I couldn’t think about what happened at first.”

Parlato, who has known Wakkuri for at least 25 years, calls him an inspiration.

“He just looks beyond that handicap and does things that are just amazing,” he mentioned.

Wakkuri has not let anything get in the way of what he loves to do, as he continues playing at Red Fox Run.

“It’s easy to play,” he said. “Everyone is so nice out here, and it’s just a great place to come and golf.”

Wakkuri’s message to golfers going through any kind of challenge is to “come out and try” because they could surprise themselves. He plans to take part in a 5-person scramble event at Marquette Country Club on May 27.

