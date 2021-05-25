Contract awarded for Founder’s Landing piling project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New information Monday night on the pilings project at Founders Landing in Marquette.

Monday night the Marquette City Commission voted 7-0 to award the contract for the $5.6 million project to Wisconsin based JF Brennan Company Inc.

The project will see two public-use piers constructed that includes sitting areas, boardwalk, fishing station and kayak launch. Outgoing City Manager Mike Angeli has had an eye on this project for nearly 20 years.

“This is actually a project I was involved in when I was the Chief of Police because I was the Harbormaster at the time as well so the piling reuse was something I was focused on early, paying attention to it, so after all these years it’s nice to see us actually get to this point and to get somewhere where I think the public will really enjoy what we’ve come up with,” Angeli said.

The city is now waiting for the permits to be finalized so that the contractor can begin working. Angeli anticipates the piers to be completed in a year.

The Commission also presented a certificate of appreciation to outgoing City Manager Mike Angeli who retires at the end of this week. They also officially appointed Ms. Karen Kovacs to the City Manager position effective June 7. Sean Hobbins will fill in as interim City Manager in the meantime.

