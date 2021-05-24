U.P. organizers in need of volunteers for 4th of July festivisties

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year of cancelled events, communities are working to bring 4th of July back to what it used to be in the U.P.

“Last time we had the 4th of July,” Munising 4th of July committee chairperson, Joseph Paquette said. “There was a whole group of people up there on the street there.”

In order for that to happen again this year, the committee needs your help. They are looking for 60 to 100 volunteers.

The fun starts July 2 and will last until July 4.

“Most of the stuff we need is volunteers on our door to door collection,” Paquette said.

In Ishpeming, volunteers are needed across the board.

“We’re looking for people that can help with the planning of different events which include the different parades, the picnic, the fireworks,” Ishpeming 4th of July Parade chairperson, Tia Rodda, said. “All of that, as well as people who can help with crowd control.”

All of the festivities will take place on July 3 this year in Ishpeming but volunteers are needed beyond the holiday weekend because the committee is shorthand.

“I love doing the parade but I don’t want to do it forever,” Rodda said. “So, just kind of getting new people in and helping us.”

Those interested in volunteering in Ishpeming can attend one of their informational meetings on June 1.

“One of them is going to be in person at 6 o’ clock at the River Rock Lanes bowling alley here in Ishpeming in the banquet center,” Rodda said. “The other one is going to be at noon and that one is going to be a virtual one.”

To attend the virtual meeting email ishpeming4th@gmail.com.

To volunteer with Ishpeming, Rodda encourages you to attend the informational meetings but also find updates or sign up on their Facebook page.

To volunteer with the Munising committee you call 906-387-4052.

