UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The person pulled out of a Marquette Township house fire Sunday evening has died.

The Michigan State Police say the victim died from smoke inhalation. Their name has not been released.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal was called in to assist the Marquette Township Fire Department with investigating the cause of the fire. No further updates have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire at a home in Marquette Township was quickly brought under control Sunday evening.

The Marquette Township Fire Department (MTFD) was sent to 695 County Road 492, in Deer Track Village, for reports of a home fire with smoke showing.

While en route, responding firefighters were advised by Marquette County Central Dispatch that the resident of the home was not accounted for. Once getting to the fire, crews saw the home was filled with heavy smoke.

Firefighters entered the home, attacked the fire and located one person inside. The person was taken outside by firefighters and turned over to UP Health System EMS for treatment at UPHS-Marquette. The condition of the person removed from the fire is unknown at this time.

MTFD says a dog in the home was able to get out on its own.

The home received moderate fire and smoke damage to the structure and items in the home.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal was requested to help determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Marquette City Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department and UPHS EMS assisted the Marquette Township Fire Department at the scene. UPAWS also assisted in caring for the dog.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.