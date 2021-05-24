UPDATE: Marquette man charged with aggravated stalking to appear in court

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Marquette man facing charges for indecent exposure and stalking a minor will appear in court next month.

William Donald Harris, now 80, is scheduled to appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Aug. 2 at 8:00 a.m. for a case status check.

The court appearance is for four separate cases against Harris: two which occurred on May 11, 2021; one which occurred on May 23, 2021, and one which occurred on Oct. 30, 2021.

Between the four cases, Harris faces 3 counts of aggravated indecent exposure, one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct-force or coercion, one count of prostitution pandering, two counts of aggravated stalking a minor, and two counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

Harris is a repeat offender, having been previously convicted of multiple sexual crimes against children in 2004.

On Sunday, Harris was arrested again for indecent exposure involving minors. TV6 will also follow that case as court dates become available.

A 78-year-old Marquette man is facing several charges following his arrest on May 22.

According to the Marquette Police Department (MPD), William Donald Harris, who lives at 424 Quarry Road in Marquette, has been charged by the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two counts of Aggravated Stalking of a Minor and two counts of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault).

MPD says the alleged victims in this case are two minor children.

Prosecutor’s have also charged Harris in an unrelated case with one count of Prostitution/Pandering and one count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure.

Harris is also charged with being an habitual offender, fourth offense, as he was previously convicted of multiple sexual crimes against children in the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette in 2004.

Police say it is believed that Harris has followed, observed, and sometimes initiated contact with different children in the community. If anyone has any information related to Harris and his alleged actions, please contacted Detective Nate Dawson at the Marquette Police Department at 906-228-0400.

Harris is currently in the Marquette County Jail for the six charges. His bond was set at arraignment for a total of $300,000 on all six charges.

MPD reminds the public that these charges are only accusations and Harris is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

