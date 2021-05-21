Scattered rain showers plus a chance of isolated t-storms Friday

The Upper Peninsula, situated between a low-pressure system over the Plains and a major high-pressure system east continues to receive a southerly wind pattern accompanied by warm and moist Gulf of Mexico air. Widespread light-to-moderate rain chances occur in the Western U.P. Friday morning with mainly isolated showers for the eastern counties. Patchy development is also possible Friday morning resulting from the increasing humidity. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the U.P. Friday afternoon that can produce locally heavy rainfall -- quarter-inch to even greater than an inch of daily rainfall from a thunderstorm downpour.

A dipping cold front from the Canadian Prairies brings a drier, cooler air mass to the Upper Peninsula Sunday -- but the front exits the region quickly for a Northern Plains-based system to bring warm, moist southerly airflow back to the U.P. Monday night. Rain and thunderstorms possible Monday night through Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with chances of patchy a.m. fog and scattered rain showers (west then spreading east); plus chance of isolated thunderstorms; breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with locally dense fog and isolated rain showers; gradually clearing into the afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early then diminishing into the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60

