Marquette to have First Thursday Art Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art galleries across Marquette are preparing for the first-ever First Thursday Art Walk.

At least 12 galleries in Marquette, including Graci Gallery, will have artists from across the United States display their work and show demonstrations during the first Thursday of every month from June to October.

This event is a spin-off of the actual art walk that has been in cities and towns around the country since 1986.

“This is a really nice activity that you can do with family and friends, or with some people from out of town that are coming to visit,” said Graci Gallery’s gallery manager, Gianna Ferraro. “Plan it around the first Thursday. It’s something to do and gets you active. And, it really increases the art community in Marquette, which is really important.”

Each gallery will have additional entertainment, as well as guest artists and live workshops.

For a map of all the galleries involved, visit https://www.facebook.com/gracigallery/.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.