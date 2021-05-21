Advertisement

Marquette to have First Thursday Art Walk

At least 12 galleries participating and inviting artists from across the country to display their work
One of at least 12 galleries participating in Marquette's first-ever First Thursday Art Walk
One of at least 12 galleries participating in Marquette's first-ever First Thursday Art Walk(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art galleries across Marquette are preparing for the first-ever First Thursday Art Walk.

At least 12 galleries in Marquette, including Graci Gallery, will have artists from across the United States display their work and show demonstrations during the first Thursday of every month from June to October.

This event is a spin-off of the actual art walk that has been in cities and towns around the country since 1986.

“This is a really nice activity that you can do with family and friends, or with some people from out of town that are coming to visit,” said Graci Gallery’s gallery manager, Gianna Ferraro. “Plan it around the first Thursday. It’s something to do and gets you active. And, it really increases the art community in Marquette, which is really important.”

Each gallery will have additional entertainment, as well as guest artists and live workshops.

For a map of all the galleries involved, visit https://www.facebook.com/gracigallery/.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: Whitmer gives Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Shoppers participate in first ever Private Shopping Night in Downtown Manistique
Downtown Manistique has its first ever Private Shopping Night
Eagle Mine community forum highlights good prices and plans for future closure
Portage Paddle sports opens for the summer starting Saturday
Portage Paddle sports opens for the summer starting Saturday
Marquette trails fest returns in-person
Marquette trails fest returns in-person