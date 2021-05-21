Eagle Mine community forum highlights good prices and plans for future closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives from Lundin hosted a virtual community forum Thursday afternoon regarding Eagle Mine in northern Marquette County.

They discussed the current state of business, the remaining life of the mine and plans for closure. With prices high for nickel and copper, business is looking very good for Lundin. And with the continued operations at Eagle East, the mine life is projected out to 2025.

“It’s really strong right now, actually copper is near all time highs, but also Eagle East, the development, the work that we did years ago to drill that out, all the work to climb down there, there’s high grade down there and we happen to hit that at this very good timing, while it’s here it’s very good and the business is strong,” said Darby Stacey, Eagle Mine Managing Director.

When the mine is closed, everything on site will be removed and sold, recycled or disposed and wells in the area will be monitored for 25 years. The next community forum for eagle mine will be in November.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.