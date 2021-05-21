Downtown Manistique has its first ever Private Shopping Night

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday night, shopping had a different meaning in Downtown Manistique.

At least five stores, including The Mustard Seed, Bostique, and Ben Franklin, partnered with the U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer Program and its chairman Chris Smith for the town’s first ever Private Shopping Night.

“The Childhood Cancer Program supplies money for travel since most of the kids have to go to Wisconsin or downstate Michigan for treatment,” Smith explained.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., customers who bought $10 tickets were given coupons for the participating stores, as well as given the opportunity to be part of a silent auction. Half of the proceeds from the ticket sales and auction go to the U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer Program, and the other half go to the Manistique and Engadine-Naubinway Lions Clubs.

The Mustard Seed’s owner, Bristol Snider, says this was an effort she had to help Smith with.

“We just got into a conversation about that, and I said, ‘I would love to help in some way,’” Snider stated. “I managed a department store in the Cincinnati area, and we did a lot of Private Shopping Nights. So, I thought this would be a good fit with the Lions Club.”

And for Snider, this event is personal.

“I have a very good friend from college, and her niece went through this,” she said. “It’s just very personal watching it.”

Smith says there is no choice but to help young children and their families.

“Kids are the most honest people in the world,” she mentioned. “They work the hardest, and they’re our future. So why wouldn’t we want to make a difference for them?”

Smith is saying thank you to all of the participating businesses and their customers for supporting the cause. She hopes there will be future Private Shopping Nights to help families dealing with childhood cancer.

If anyone knows of a child or family that is battling childhood cancer in the Upper Peninsula, contact Chris Smith via email at lionchris906pcc@outlook.com.

