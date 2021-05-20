Advertisement

UPDATE: Whitmer holding Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits

The governor said all indoor gatherings will have 50% capacity limits, beginning June 1. All outdoor capacity limits will be lifted at that same time.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC/AP) - UPDATE: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response at a press event in mid-Michigan Thursday.

Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19, the governor announced Thursday in a major loosening of economic restrictions.

The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit. The announcement - which includes raising indoor capacity limits to 50% and ending bar and restaurant curfews on June 1 - came nearly a week after the governor’s administration eased a mask order due to updated federal guidance.

“Life is getting back to normal,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said during a news conference at a minor league baseball park in Midland.

Whitmer says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will release the official order Monday. She says the state will no longer impose restrictions following July 1 change, unless something drastic happens.

The Associated Press noted that governor effectively scrapped a plan to tie further reopening to specific statewide vaccination rates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response, including the MI Vacc to Normal plan, at a press event in mid-Michigan Thursday.

There was no indication what the governor might discuss, but on Wednesday, her spokesperson said Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon.

Also in attendance should be Lt. Governor Gilchrist; Midland Mayor, Maureen Donker; Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chairman of Dow; Matt Felan, Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance President; and Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager of Dow Diamond.

The press conference was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

