Village of Laurium to open roller rink Saturday

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The public is invited to Laurium Saturday, for the opening of a roller rink at the George Gipp Arena.

According to posts on social media an on the village website, everyone is welcome to skate on May 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“It’s exciting to open up something that’s family friendly, said Village Council Member Amy Schneiderhan in a release. “It’s a great opportunity for youth and families to get out of the house and be active.”

Skating is $2.00 per person for 3 hours of fun. In order to skate, all participants must have a signed waiver on file. Waivers will be available at the door, on Facebook or by clicking here.

“Parents, please do not drop off your child without a signed waiver,” the village said in a release.

In following with COVID-19 guidance, individuals are asked to wear masks in the facility, except while skating, and maintain a 6 feet social distance when possible. Rentals of skates are unavailable, so those who wish to skate must bring their own roller skates or roller blades. But, a concession stand will be open with items like pop, chips and candy.

“We are thrilled to offer something to out areas youth this summer. Grab your friends, neighbors and come out and have some fun,” Schneiderhand said.

For more about the rink and the Village of Laurium, click here or call the village hall at 906-337-1600.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.