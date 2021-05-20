Advertisement

Vacant lots to become community gardens

Making use of land that needs some help.
This is the site where the gardens will be built.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the summer, two vacant lots on Fifth St. in Calumet will be converted into raised-bed community gardens.

The plan is to rent out beds to local growers to improve the community’s food-growing potential.

Additionally, it improves the look of the street.

And hopefully, it will bring more foot traffic to local businesses on the surrounding blocks.

“We’re going to have to have a little site work done,” said Leah Polzien, executive director of Main Street Calumet. “Bring in some dirt, level it out and then we’ll [assemble] the beds. [Fill] the beds, and it will probably be the end of the summer by the time we have it all complete.”

Although construction will be completed by the end of the summer, Polzien said they will wait to rent beds until sometime next year.

