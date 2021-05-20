Advertisement

US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged

In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the Senate Appropriations committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will stop using immigration detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that are the subject of abuse allegations.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said federal authorities will no longer use the jail in Bristol County, Massachusetts, and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

The Massachusetts jail has been accused of overcrowding and overall inhumane conditions. Women held at the facility in Georgia reported being subjected to medical procedures against their will, including hysterectomies.

Those allegations are the subject of ongoing federal investigations.

“Allow me to state one foundational principle: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” Mayorkas said in announcing the decision.

Both were run under contract for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DHS is ending its agreement with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to run the jail facility in Massachusetts.

Mayorkas said authorities will preserve evidence for the investigations as they transfer immigration detainees out of the privately run facility in Georgia.

