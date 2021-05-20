Advertisement

UP man to serve prison time in North Dakota for vehicular manslaughter

29-year-old David Torgenson, of Calumet, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and failing to report a fatal accident.
FILE. Court gavel.
FILE. Court gavel.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press and TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP/WLUC) - An Upper Michigan man charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in Fargo, North Dakota, will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and failing to report a fatal accident.

29-year-old David Torgenson, of Calumet, was also given two years of probation Tuesday for the September death of 39-year-old Peter McKenney, who was originally from Minnesota.

Authorities say McKenney was walking home from the grocery store when he was struck.

Torgenson will get credit for 237 days of time already served.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Unemployment graphic.
Work search requirements to be reinstated for unemployment benefits in Michigan

Latest News

Spectrum Mobile is now open in Marquette.
Spectrum Mobile now open in Marquette
A few of the festival’s more social events have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marquette Trails Fest returns in person for 2021
Signs being hung for the return of the Farmers Market this weekend.
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returns this weekend
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: Whitmer holding Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits