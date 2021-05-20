Spectrum Mobile now open in Marquette

Advertisement

Spectrum Mobile is now open in Marquette.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum Mobile had its grand opening in Marquette today... with an appearance from a furry friend!

Zepp, the newest addition to the Marquette Police Department’s K9 unit, made an appearance at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

He was purchased using a $10,000 grant donated by Spectrum in 2019.

As for the new Spectrum store on 3222 US Highway 41, customers can find the latest mobile technology in addition to a self-service bill paying station.

“We’re all outgoing happy associates who are willing and knowledgeable to help assist anything the customers need. We offer a full suite of mobile, video, internet, and voice services. They can interact with the devices and our services here in the store.” says assistant manager Katie Patton.

Spectrum Mobile is open Monday through Saturday, 1o to 8, and on Sunday from 12 to 5.

