Advertisement

Some health departments trying new vaccination locations; hoping to see more demand

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to outpace demand, the Marquette County and LMAS Health Departments are seeking new ways to vaccinate more people.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Michigan health departments are trying new clinic locations to get the coronavirus vaccine into more arms.

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to outpace demand, the Marquette County and LMAS Health Departments are seeking new ways to vaccinate more people.

The Marquette County Health Department will hold walk-in appointments at the Gwinn High School on Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and a Johnson & Johnson clinic at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-noon. Register for these opportunities by clicking here.

“Lot of folks are coming down to the farmers market and it’s a good place to just meet people and kinda squeeze it into your already busy schedule and agenda,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Manager.

“We want to meet people where they are,”said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Dr. Lorinser says the health department is talking with townships and schools about other vaccination locations. He also says more medical providers need to sign up as vaccine providers.

“Please, you petaradians, family practice, internal medical, if you are giving shots in your clinic why not give the COVID?”

The LMAS health department, it will be moving to in-office vaccination appointments starting next week.

You can sign up for an appointment on its website by clicking here.

“They are filling up quickly which is good, I am really glad to see that,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

Ott says there has been an increase in people getting the vaccine since moving to smaller clinics.

“We know some people just don’t like the mass vaccination clinic site. It’s a lot to take in,” said Ott.

Health departments across the U.P. continue to have plenty of vaccine.

For an opportunity near you click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Unemployment graphic.
Work search requirements to be reinstated for unemployment benefits in Michigan

Latest News

State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) who represents Michigan's 110th State House District.
Rep. Markkanen says SOS branches need to reopen for walk-in services
FILE. Sign at Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company temporarily closed for electrical shut-off
FILE. Court gavel.
UP man to serve prison time in North Dakota for vehicular manslaughter
Spectrum Mobile is now open in Marquette.
Spectrum Mobile now open in Marquette