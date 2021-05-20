Some health departments trying new vaccination locations; hoping to see more demand

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Michigan health departments are trying new clinic locations to get the coronavirus vaccine into more arms.

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to outpace demand, the Marquette County and LMAS Health Departments are seeking new ways to vaccinate more people.

The Marquette County Health Department will hold walk-in appointments at the Gwinn High School on Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and a Johnson & Johnson clinic at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-noon. Register for these opportunities by clicking here.

“Lot of folks are coming down to the farmers market and it’s a good place to just meet people and kinda squeeze it into your already busy schedule and agenda,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Manager.

“We want to meet people where they are,”said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Dr. Lorinser says the health department is talking with townships and schools about other vaccination locations. He also says more medical providers need to sign up as vaccine providers.

“Please, you petaradians, family practice, internal medical, if you are giving shots in your clinic why not give the COVID?”

The LMAS health department, it will be moving to in-office vaccination appointments starting next week.

“They are filling up quickly which is good, I am really glad to see that,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

Ott says there has been an increase in people getting the vaccine since moving to smaller clinics.

“We know some people just don’t like the mass vaccination clinic site. It’s a lot to take in,” said Ott.

Health departments across the U.P. continue to have plenty of vaccine.

