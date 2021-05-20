Rollover Crash Near ‘Glasses Curve’ on County road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rollover crash happened at south of “Glasses Curve” on County Road 553 near a skill hill in Marquette Wednesday afternoon.

Based viewer photos and videos, the crashed appeared to have two cars were involved.

Both vehicles looked significantly damaged. Additional details from the Michigan State Police are still forthcoming.

TV6 will bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.