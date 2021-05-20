Advertisement

Rollover Crash Near ‘Glasses Curve’ on County Road

Based viewer photos and videos, the crashed appeared to have two cars were involved.
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rollover crash happened at south of “Glasses Curve” on County Road 553 near a skill hill in Marquette Wednesday afternoon.

Both vehicles looked significantly damaged. Additional details from the Michigan State Police are still forthcoming.

TV6 will bring you more details as they become available.

