Rep. Markkanen says SOS branches need to reopen for walk-in services

LANSGIN, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) Thursday called for Secretary of State branches to reopen walk-in services, underscoring convenience and numerous documented issues with the state’s new method for assisting customers.

The state representative says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently announced branches would transition away from walk-in service and replace it with a beefed up online appointment system for people to book times to come in.

Markkanen says that system has been plagued by slowness and appointments booked out for weeks in advance at some locations – leaving people throughout the state worried they will see key documents, such as registration or identification, expire through no fault of their own.

“As the state begins to reemerge from COVID-19, Secretary of State offices continue to operate beneath their potential by limiting services,” said Markkanen. “I have heard several concerning stories of people who just want to get in to talk to someone face to face and they aren’t able to do that. Some have reached out to their state legislators just to try and book appointments. It has brought up memories of the mess we saw with the state unemployment system when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down large portions of Michigan’s economy and put people out of work. It’s simply poor customer service for taxpayers.”

Markkanen pointed out that while the Secretary of State has a number of self-service locations located at branches and businesses throughout the state, very few are in northern Michigan. Out of the 146 self-service stations, only five are found in Northern Michigan and none of these are found in northeast Michigan or in the Upper Peninsula, Markkanen says.

A TV6 search of the online database of Michigan self-service stations, though, shows there are two in the U.P. - inside the Meijer stores in Marquette and Escanaba.

Markkanen noted that many people across the western U.P. also do not have reliable internet or cell phone services to properly handle an appointment system.

“Walking into a branch while they’re out running errands is the only option for some people – and that has been taken away,” Markkanen said.

In response to complaints, Markkanen says the Secretary of State’s office has announced they are working to increase appointments by 10 percent, but also still trying to dig out from a backlog of appointments from the past several months.

“It’s completely fine to want to have an appointment option as a feature, but taking away walk-in services is not making branches as accessible as they could be,” Markkanen said. “People are having to drive on expired licenses or can’t transfer a title or sell a car because of this policy change. It’s wrong and needs to be rectified.”

Markkanen welcomes people in the U.P. to share their experiences with the Secretary of State and its new system via a new website, allowing voices to be heard as the Legislature examines critical services provided to residents through the state.

