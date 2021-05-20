Portage Paddle Sports opens Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sweet treats and fun on the water.

Portage Paddle Sports is opening Saturday and owner Brendan Jacques said he thinks it’s about time.

“With that little stretch of warm weather that we had last week and into this week a little,” said Jacques. “A lot of people have been out and about, ready for summer to kick in.”

Portage Paddle Sports, located at the west end of Lakeshore Dr, will open this year with Jilbert’s ice cream, vegan gelato and the latest - Icees.

“Each year we do $1 Jilbert’s ice cream all day long,” said Jacques. “We do have some other specials as well so customers can come down and experience what we have to offer.”

He also explained people can expect a fun-filled summer this year.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be really busy,” said Jacques. “Last summer [was] really hot and long. [We’re] hoping that weather can continue into this year.”

Paddle Sports will be open for kayak rentals and ice cream beginning Saturday from 11-8 p.m. every day.

For those who haven’t gotten their sea legs this year yet, bikes are also available for rent.

“A lot of people are experiencing the waterfront right here,” said Jacques. “Kids are coming to play on the big Chutes and Ladders, we have two spots to swim here as well. So, it’s kind of a community gathering area, and we’re right in the center of it.”

Jacques also said he thinks his business is fortunate “to see all of these people come out and enjoy our short but nice summers.”

Additionally, Jacques said Portage Paddle now delivers rentals too.

