Ontonagon VFW Fish Fry for cancer

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sports Fishermen’s Association is hosting its annual Fish Fry for Cancer at the Ontonagon VFW this Saturday, May 22 from 5-8 p.m.

The event aligns with the Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic so all of the fish is locally caught.

All proceeds will be donated to the Ontonagon County Cancer Association.

“They have the tournament on Friday for the women,” said Lynn Majurin, fish fry cook. “Anybody can donate to the fish fry for Saturday. Then the [fish] that come in on Saturday, a good percent of those are donated also for the fish fry.”

If you’re thinking about attending, the fish fry is $10 for adults and kids can eat for free.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.