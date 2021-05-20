Advertisement

New restaurant in Kingsford lifts old Ford Model T car into roof system

Henry’s Steakhouse, displaying Dickinson County history, will open this July.
Henry's Steakhouse displays Model T car in its roof.
Henry's Steakhouse displays Model T car in its roof.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is in the works in Kingsford, easily spotted by the Ford Model T now displayed in its roof system. The car was placed into the roof using a crane, scaffolding, and three men.

Co-owner Gib LaFave and his partner Ed have been working for three years to build Henry’s Steakhouse, which opens this July.

The inside of the restaurant features parts from the old Ford Motor Company, including old windows, signs, and gas pumps.

LaFave says Henry’s Steakhouse will honor the history of Iron Mountain and Kingsford.

“The theme basically is mainly history of our town,” says LaFave. “Our strong heritage of Iron Mountain, Kingsford. It’s nice to try to keep some of this old stuff around because there’s not much left anymore.”

The new restaurant will have a full bar, a patio, and room for private events and parties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

