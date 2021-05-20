More rounds of showers are on the way
Times of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The pattern has a southerly wind flow in place funneling in Gulf moisture. This is ahead of a slow-moving front. Therefore more rounds of showers will move through. Otherwise, with this pattern in place, it will stay muggy and warm. A cool shot comes on Sunday behind a cold front.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly in the west
>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines
Friday: Morning scattered showers, showers continuing for the western counties
>Highs: Low to mid-70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Cloudy, warmer, and muggy
>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s elsewhere
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: 40s north, 50s south
Monday: Light showers early and mostly cloudy
>Highs: 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Scattered rain showers
>Highs: 70s inland, 60s shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with a chance for light showers
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.