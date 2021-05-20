Michigan Tech’s Mackay named Honorable Mention All-American

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech junior guard Ellie Mackay was named NCAA Division II All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA). The teams are selected and voted on by WBCA member coaches of NCAA Division II.

Mackay added to her already prolific list of accolades and as an instrumental part of the Huskies run to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship and subsequent appearance in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Tournament in Springfield, Missouri this winter.

Mackay (Novi, Michigan) was previously awarded GLIAC Player of the Year, All-GLIAC First Team, GLIAC All-Tournament Team, and GLIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. She averaged 15.0 points per game and converted 86.6 percent of free throws. Mackay scored a career high 31 points at Ferris State on January 30 and scored the game winning basket as time expired at then No. 9 ranked Grand Valley State on February 20.

Mackay held a 39.9-percent field goal percentage and shot 33-percent from 3-point range. She led the conference in scoring and pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, along with 1.6 assists. She was named GLIAC Player of the Week in week four of the regular season.

With Mackay’s leadership, Michigan Tech finished 20-2 overall and 17-1 in the GLIAC, culminating in the team’s 17th GLIAC title and 20th NCAA appearance. The Huskies also tied the program record of 18 straight wins when they defeated Ashland in the conference championship game on March 7.

Last season, Mackay was All-GLIAC Second Team, averaging 12.2 points. As a freshman in 2018-19, she was recognized as GLIAC Freshman of the Year with 30 games played and 9.8 points per game. She is also an excellent student and a member of the GLIAC All-Academic Team.

