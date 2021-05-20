Marquette Trails Fest returns in person for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual biking and running festival is back this summer after going virtual last year.

The 2021 Marquette Trails Fest will take place June 25 – June 27. The three-day event will feature mountain biking, trail running, music, food, and other activities.

A few of the festival’s more social events have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Organizers say the Trails Fest is a safe way to get outdoors and support the Noquemanon Trail Network.

“I know it’s been a really tough year for everybody, so this is an opportunity for people to get outside, race, see their friends,” said festival race director Nic Dobbs. “Also, these trails cost a lot of money and a lot of time and energy, so all of the proceeds raised actually go right back into the trails.”

Registration is now open. You can sign up for an event or learn more here.

Dobbs says organizers are looking for more volunteers to help with the races.

