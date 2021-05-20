Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued, he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: Whitmer gives Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30...
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
NOAA 2021 hurricane forecast
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel approves unilateral cease-fire in Gaza offensive
FILE. A girl taking a rest while roller blading.
Village of Laurium to open roller rink Saturday