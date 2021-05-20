From foster homes to “furever” homes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whiskey is the mom to many puppies seized from the property in Rock last August. She came to the Delta Animal Shelter malnourished and with very little fur.

“Now she is spayed, she will never have puppies again. She’s been socialized and she is so loved,” said Sue Gartland, director of the Delta Animal Shelter.

Whiskey’s story is just one tale of success from 217 dogs and 23 horses. With help from thirteen veterinarians all dogs were spayed or neutered in six weeks. This means these animals will never be used to produce puppies and make money ever again.

“Everybody just pitched in and got it done. It was amazing, I was unbelievably surprised that we were able to get them done so quickly,” said Sue Laskaska, a DVM at Bay Veterinary Clinic.

Four dog groomers and four dog trainers worked with the dogs to show them what it’s like to be loved.

“I would like to think the inmate training program up at Alger correctional facility. They took over 15 dogs that were not used to human touch,” said Gartland.

Several foster homes became forever homes. All 217 dogs and 23 horses have officially been adopted into loving homes.

“Little did I know that I would be a foster fail and not be able to bring them back and ending up adopting them,” said Samantha Gryzbowski, adoption specialist at the Delta Animal Shelter.

Several families who adopted these animals say their new family members have grown to trust humans and accept love and comfort. The Delta Animal Shelter is thankful to everyone involved in getting the animals ready for their forever homes.

“The community supported these animals in ways that I could have never anticipated,” said Gartland.

Because of that endless support, the animal shelter is calling it a true community success.

Veterinarians who assisted include:

Dr. Edward Brauer III, Marquette Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Tracy Nyberg, Stuga North Veterinary Care

Dr. Jennifer Aschenbrener, Animal Medical Center

Dr. Julue Vezzetti, Animal Medical Center

Dr. Lauren Connolly

Dr. Saundra Robinette, Escanaba Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Lindo Bunno, Escanaba Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Lindsy Alessandrini, Iron Mountain Animal Hospital

Dr. Julie Chouinard, Iron Mountain Animal Hospital

Dr. Sue Laskaska, Bay Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Holly Way, Thompson Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Tom Gustafson, Thompson Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Larry King

Groomer and Trainers include:

Dave Johnson, D&D Dog Dynamics

Veronica Wiliams, D&D Dog Dynamics

Dick Lyle, Dog training

Jean Lyle, Dog training

Michele Johnston, Pampered Pets

Courtney Mathias, Dog grooming

Kate Lasnoski, Dog grooming

Sam Mcleod, Dog grooming

