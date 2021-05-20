Advertisement

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returns this weekend

A total of 45 vendors will be at the Marquette Commons from 9a.m. to 1p.m., including 15 new vendors.
Signs being hung for the return of the Farmers Market this weekend.
Signs being hung for the return of the Farmers Market this weekend.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, May 22nd, marks the return of the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

A total of 45 vendors will be at the Marquette Commons from 9a.m. to 1p.m., including 15 new vendors.

A few guidelines are in place for shoppers; masks must be worn if you are not fully vaccinated and only vendors can touch their own products.

A designated eating and drinking spot will be set up along the bike trail, as no eating will be allowed inside the market.

“We’re so excited!” says Market Manager Sara Johnson. “It’s so nice to have a full outdoor season, last year we had out online market and were able to transition to outdoor, but it’s nice to be all back in person. It’s not full capacity, but it’s still kind of there.”

Johnson also hints at some upcoming activities this summer at the market.

You can stay updated by visiting The Farmers Market Facebook or Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
Unemployment graphic.
Work search requirements to be reinstated for unemployment benefits in Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A few of the festival’s more social events have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marquette Trails Fest returns in person for 2021
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: Whitmer holding Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits
Glenn Ayotte bowls back-to-back 300 games at a singles tournament in Ishpeming on May 11, 2021.
Back to 300s: Glenn Ayotte bowls 2 in a row
Glenn Ayotte bowls back-to-back 300 games at a singles tournament in Ishpeming on May 11, 2021.
Back to 300s: Glenn Ayotte bowls 2 in a row