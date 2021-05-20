Downtown Marquette Farmers Market returns this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, May 22nd, marks the return of the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

A total of 45 vendors will be at the Marquette Commons from 9a.m. to 1p.m., including 15 new vendors.

A few guidelines are in place for shoppers; masks must be worn if you are not fully vaccinated and only vendors can touch their own products.

A designated eating and drinking spot will be set up along the bike trail, as no eating will be allowed inside the market.

“We’re so excited!” says Market Manager Sara Johnson. “It’s so nice to have a full outdoor season, last year we had out online market and were able to transition to outdoor, but it’s nice to be all back in person. It’s not full capacity, but it’s still kind of there.”

Johnson also hints at some upcoming activities this summer at the market.

You can stay updated by visiting The Farmers Market Facebook or Instagram pages.

