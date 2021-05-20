Dickinson County Library re-opens two branches to the public

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two branches of the Dickinson County Library unlocked its doors on Monday for the first time in over a year.

The Norway and Iron Mountain branches have moved to Phase 5 of the re-opening plan. This means patrons can visit the library without making an appointment.

Browsing times are still limited in both branches, and masks must be worn when inside.

“It’s just been really great to now to have the doors open, on Monday morning we unlocked the doors, and now you can just walk up and come right on in,” says Library Director Megan Buck.

The North Dickinson branch remains at phase 4, with only those who’ve made appointments allowed inside.

Buck says summer reading programs are coming up, with registration opening on June 7.

You can stay updated on Library guidelines on its Facebook page.

