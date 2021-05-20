Advertisement

Dickinson County Library re-opens two branches to the public

The Norway and Iron Mountain branches have moved to Phase 5 of the re-opening plan.
Dickinson County Library, Iron Mountain branch
Dickinson County Library, Iron Mountain branch(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two branches of the Dickinson County Library unlocked its doors on Monday for the first time in over a year.

The Norway and Iron Mountain branches have moved to Phase 5 of the re-opening plan. This means patrons can visit the library without making an appointment.

Browsing times are still limited in both branches, and masks must be worn when inside.

“It’s just been really great to now to have the doors open, on Monday morning we unlocked the doors, and now you can just walk up and come right on in,” says Library Director Megan Buck.

The North Dickinson branch remains at phase 4, with only those who’ve made appointments allowed inside.

Buck says summer reading programs are coming up, with registration opening on June 7.

You can stay updated on Library guidelines on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
UPDATE: Whitmer gives Thursday COVID-19 update, announces coming changes to indoor, outdoor capacity limits
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Community gardens coming to Calumet Township
Community gardens coming to Calumet Township
Governor Whitmer lifts outdoor capacity limits on June 1
Governor Whitmer lifts outdoor capacity limits on June 1
Upper Michigan summer camps will soon welcome campers
Upper Michigan summer camps will soon welcome campers
Spectrum mobile opens new location in Marquette Township
Spectrum mobile opens new location in Marquette Township
First Thursday art walk happening in Marquette
First Thursday art walk happening in Marquette