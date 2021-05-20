Color Your Faith 5K Run/Walk registration open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba is hosting a “Color your Faith 5K Walk/Run.” All proceeds for the event will benefit Tri-County Safe Harbor.

This Saturday, runners and walkers will run through Ludington Park and back up to the church on eleventh street. Throughout the race people will spray water and colored dye. The dye is nontoxic and washes off in water.

Registration for the event is $15 for children and $20 for adults. If you would like to register, click here.

