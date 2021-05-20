Advertisement

Cognition Brewing Company temporarily closed for electrical shut-off

The brewery says UPPCO only has one account for the entire building, but says its been making payments to the electric company.
FILE. Sign at Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
FILE. Sign at Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A brewery in Ishpeming is temporarily closed until further notice due to an electrical shut-off.

According to Cognition Brewing Company, a shut-off notice for nonpayment, dated March 9, 2021, was sent to the owners of the building its housed in, The Mather Inn. The notice stated that electricity would be shut off on, or after, March 23, 2021.

The past due balance on the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) account shows $4,401.13.

“Payments from Cognition go directly to UPPCo, but there is only one account for the entire building,” Cognition said in a Facebook post. “We are very sorry for this inconvenience and remain thankful for the tremendous support of our patrons.”

The brewery is working to save its beer supply so it will remain fresh until the business can reopen.

