Bike playground construction begins in Marquette

A new bike playground is being built at Tourist Park in Marquette
A new bike playground is being built at Tourist Park in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction has begun on the new bike playground at Tourist Park in Marquette. Funding, design and construction of the playground is a partnership between two non-profit groups, the Noquemanon Trail Network and the 906 Adventure Team.

Natural features are being incorporated into the playground. The goal of the playground is to encourage young mountain bike riders and grow the sport.

“We were all in agreement to keep this setting very natural because we’re trying to create that progression to getting them out further away from Tourist Park, where they go out four or five miles so we want this experience to be as similar to what they’re going to see out there,” said Todd Poquette, Director of the 906 Adventure Team.

The next step for the playground is putting in the obstacles. Construction is set to be finished June 13.

