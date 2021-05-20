Advertisement

Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation designed to combat anti-Asian violence.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: 67.8-acre ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Unemployment graphic.
Work search requirements to be reinstated for unemployment benefits in Michigan

Latest News

All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning
LIVE: Biden signs hate crimes bill
FILE. Court gavel.
UP man to serve prison time in North Dakota for vehicular manslaughter
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.