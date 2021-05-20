Back to 300s: Glenn Ayotte bowls 2 in a row

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Momentum is a great thing to have in any sport and that includes bowling.

When everything falls into place, you want it to last forever. A Marquette County bowler had that experience last week.

Glenn Ayotte has rolled 24 perfect games in bowling, but last Tuesday was different. He was participating in a ‘king of the hill’ singles tournament at River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.

He started with a nice 213, improved to a 255 in the second game, but then he couldn’t miss. Thirty-four straight strikes, ending with a 300, another 300 and a 205.

SOT “It’s a four game qualifier, so games have to be one through three, four through six, so the 34 [strikes] I had in a row were from games two, three, four and five,” Ayotte explained. “It’s hard to get 300 and then 800 sets at a different level, but being only the third person in the U.P. ever to get back-to-back was just surreal.”

The other two back to back 300s in U.P. history were done by Chris Wood at Holiday Lanes in Menominee in March 2008, and Justin Stephens in Marquette at Superior Lanes in December 2015.

You would think something unusual happened on May 11 before Ayotte arrived at the lanes, but that wasn’t the case.

“Just kept my typical routine and just got hot at a fairly good time during a tournament,” Ayotte said. “A couple deep breaths, wipe my ball off.”

And he has more than one bowling ball to help meet his self-imposed expectations.

“I have 13 bowling balls to be exact, so it’s like golf. I have high expectations. I expect to throw a strike every time I set foot on the approach,” he said.

Ayotte switched to the two-hand bowling style more than a decade ago.

His next goal, obviously a 900 series.

