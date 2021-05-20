Advertisement

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Iron Mountain

Road crash graphic.
Road crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Iron Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD), officers responded to the intersection of US-2 and Ridgeview (the Walmart traffic signal) at 4:16 p.m. May 19.

A 38-year-old Escanaba woman, driving an SUV, was traveling west on US-2, when she attempted to turn left, into the path of an eastbound SUV, driven by a 54-year-old Vulcan woman.

Both drivers, and a 16-year-old passenger in the westbound SUV, were injured during the crash and transported to Dickinson County Healthcare System. Police believe the injures were all non-life-threatening.

The driver from Escanaba was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

The Michigan State Police, Integrity Care EMS, and Edward’s Chevrolet Towing all assisted at the scene.

