Warm and Humid with a Continuing Chance of Showers

Most of the Time Will be Rain-free
By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, a possible thundershower

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, coolest along Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80, but cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of a shower or thundershower

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, much cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Cooler, chance of morning showers south and east

Highs: 50s near Lake Superior, 60s to near 70 southern U.P.

There will be a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms early next week with temperatures rising to above average values as low pressure works eastward through Canada.

