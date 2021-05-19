UP Home Builders Association wins awards from National Association of Home Builders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association (HBA) of the Upper Peninsula has been recognized for two awards.

The HBA of the Upper Peninsula has been recognized for two awards – Best Educational Program for the Architects, Builders and Contractors program and Best Community Service Project with the Project Jade program with an Award of Excellence from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the HBA members involved to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award,” said Sarah Foster, Executive Officer of the HBA of the UP. “Project Jade could not have happened without the support of these businesses and individuals in the community. It really is a team project. 41 Lumber, Signs Now, and Hall Contracting are the 3 main companies doing the work behind the scenes for each sign and Jennifer Bleckiner is the professional behind the boards customizing them for each school. Neily Collick, Jade’s mother, is the person with the idea to put these signs here in the UP – so now it is representing special needs kids everywhere.”

“The Architects, Builders and Contractors Forum happens every January and is an all day event providing continuing education all day to HBA members for very little cost. It is paid for completely by sponsors and provides them with the credits they need to keep their licenses renewed. We are very proud of this program and look forward to find new topics to add every year.”

The Association Excellence Awards (AEA) is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.

“The best of the programs and services local and state HBAs offer our members across our Federation are embodied in the AEA submissions,” said Brian Miller, EOC President and Executive Vice President of the BIA of Northern Kentucky.

“The award winners not only are deserving of the recognition given to their efforts but share their experiences across the NAHB Federation. One of the strongest attributes within the EOC is our ability and willingness to share our efforts and results as professional association managers with our counterparts across the nation. These professionals and their HBAs should be held in high regard given their accomplishments and rightful recognition,” Miller said.

The winning entries will be added to the NAHB website, so that other executives and associations across the country can access and learn from them in order to provide better service to their own members and community

