Two Marquette County residents to host free ‘Memorial Day Takeout Lunch’

The small crew is preparing to make over 500 meals that will include hotdogs, chips, a cookie, and water
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County residents are hosting a free hotdog lunch at the pavilion on Presque Isle this coming Memorial Day.

The meal is open to anyone who signs up on the Facebook event. The only information needed when signing up is a name and amount of meals you will be picking up.

The small crew is preparing to make over 500 meals that will include hotdogs, chips, a cookie, and water.

Food will be brought out to recipients cars in a drive-through fashion.

The event coordinators, Dave Aro and T Hamari, hope the lunch will bring people to the enjoy the scenic views of Presque Isle.

“We just want you to go and enjoy this beautiful community,” says Hamari. “Maybe you’re gonna meet up with some friends you haven’t seen in awhile or some family members.”

“Getting people to run around the island and see how beautiful the area is and hopefully we’ll have a beautiful day, so why not have a free lunch to go along with it?” says Aro.

Lunch will be served from 11a.m. to 1p.m. on May 31st.

