Trillium House in Marquette in need of volunteers

The Trillium House provides end of life care for its residents.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trillium House in Marquette is looking for volunteers to help out around the facility.

The hospice care center had to stop its volunteer program when the pandemic started last March. But the search for help has now resumed and there’s much to do.

Volunteer duties include cooking, and cleaning, and playing games with the residents.

The House Manager, Alicia Burgess, says volunteer interaction helps make life a little easier for the residents.

“We like to keep this place busy and upbeat and kinda fun, but it’s been a long haul with residents having to stay in their rooms pretty much socially isolated other than our staff for a significant amount of time,” says Burgess. “They’re looking forward to seeing some faces outside of ours and their families.”

Burgess says volunteers need to be over 18 and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A volunteer meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 8th.

To volunteer, visit the Trillium House Facebook page.

