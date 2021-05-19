Advertisement

The Crib holds off easing up on mask policy

The general manager says the policy could change soon in the near future
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some businesses are jumping on the opportunity to allow fully vaccinated people to ditch their facial coverings-

others are erring on the side of caution.

The Crib is just one Marquette business that’s choosing not to ease up on mask requirements just yet.

The general manager says she needs to see how the next few weeks play out before any decisions are made.

“We’re still at 50% capacity right now and as far as masks, for right now we’re keeping things how they’ve been. So until you’re seated, we are requiring everyone, vaccinated or otherwise, to still wear a mask when ordering or walking around. That might change in the coming days or weeks, but for now that’s where we are.” says Emily Wegemer.

The Crib is located on the corner of Third St. and Arch St. It’s open from 7 to 7, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

