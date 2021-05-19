Students return to class for summer school at NMU, MAPS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year of switching between in-person and remote learning, many students need some extra help keeping up with their courses. Others are looking for a chance to continue their education this summer with classmates they haven’t seen as often.

Northern Michigan University’s summer courses began on Monday, May 17. Derek Hall, the university’s chief marketing officer, says attendance is up this year.

“Last year it was a ghost town, like many places,” said Hall. “We had about 1,850 students taking classes. Right now it’s tracking a little bit stronger than last year, so we’ll have just under 2,000 students during the summer. It’s nice to see life back on campus.”

187 of NMU’s summer classes are offered online, and 60 are taught on campus. Hall says although it’s quiet, summer is a great season to be at NMU.

“It’s a beautiful time to be in Marquette,” he said. “More students should maybe even think about summer in Marquette, take a few classes, and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Meanwhile, Marquette Area Public Schools will host the Learn Quest summer school program for grades K-12. All courses will be held at Bothwell Middle School.

“We’ll have a wide variety of classes,” said MAPS superintendent Bill Saunders. “We’ll have coding and brain games, a camping class, a mountain biking class, things that they didn’t experience during the normal school year. We’ll also have some English and math remediation classes as well.”

Learn Quest launched in 2019, but it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Saunders expects a large turnout this summer, especially from students who learned virtually for much of the year.

“We’ve had a number of students that have come back throughout the school year as things have gotten a little safer and with vaccinations,” he said. “It’ll be a great bonding experience for the students with some of their classmates.”

The free program is broken into two sessions. The first session will be June 15 – July 9, and the second is scheduled for July 12 through August 4. Classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students before and after classes.

Saunders says the MAPS current COVID-19 precautions will continue through the summer, and many classes will be held outside.

“We’re really focused on some of those outdoor adventure type classes that students can experience outside without having to wear their mask,” said Saunders.

