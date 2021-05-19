Redistricting Commission prepares for next steps after UP meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Michigan citizens redrawing the state’s political maps is preparing to start the redistricting process.

On Tuesday night, the commission held its only U.P. meeting where concerns about Upper Michigan’s state house districts were heard and are now being considered.

”We heard them, we are going to pay attention to them,” said Steve Lett, Redistricting Commissioner.

At Tuesday’s meeting the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission heard from more than 25 U.P. residents.

Many said Powell and Ishpeming Townships should be part of the state’s 109th House District - not the 110th.

“We have a community of interest, Powell Township, made it clear we don’t want to be to the west, we want to be to the east,” said Lett. “Quite frankly, made some sense.”

However, the commission also says it has to consider the population of each district.

“How close do the district have to be, equal population wise? There are court cases that have said you can be within two percent, three percent or four percent,” said Lett.

The commission will spend the rest of this month and next month listening to other parts of the state.

However, the commission’s final timeline after that is still unknown.

The constitutional deadline is November 1. Before that the commission is required to listen to 45 days of public comment. This means preliminary maps would have to be completed by September 17.

“The census bureau is telling us we will likely get the data by September 30 so that does present a problem,” said Sue Hammersmith, MICRC Executive Director.

That’s why the commission has filed an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court asking for up to 72 extra days.

The state’s supreme court has not made a decision yet, but the group will start working with its map company next week using early census data to draw potential lines.

The commission expects to present its proposed maps in Marquette this winter.

